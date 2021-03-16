Russian newspaper seeks investigation into 'attack' with chemical substance

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - A Russian newspaper that has exposed official corruption and human rights abuses urged Moscow city authorities on Tuesday (March 16) to investigate what it said was an attack on its offices with a chemical substance.

Novaya Gazeta, whose reporters have been subjected to numerous attacks since it was founded after the Soviet Union collapsed, reported a foul chemical smell at its Moscow editorial offices on Monday, which it described as a deliberate attack. No one was reported hurt.

Emergency service sources cited by Russian news agencies said nothing dangerous had been detected and that the smell appeared to have come from a basement sewer.

But on Tuesday, Novaya Gazeta circulated a video published on social media that it said showed a hooded figure dressed as a Moscow food courier pausing by its office with a bicycle and spraying a substance for several seconds before walking off.

Reuters could not independently verify the video's authenticity. Novaya Gazeta proposed conducting a joint investigation with the Moscow government.

"This can't be left like this. It's a threat to Muscovites,"the newspaper said in a statement on its website.

One of the newspaper's journalists, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot dead in Moscow in 2006 after exposing abuses in a war in the southern Russian region of Chechnya.