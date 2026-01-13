Russian missiles strike Kyiv, one dead in Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV, Jan 13 - Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine's two largest cities early on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said, killing one person in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said the capital came under attack from missiles. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defences were in operation.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in the city, but there was no immediate word on casualties or damage.

In Kharkiv, 30 km (18 miles) from the border and also a frequent Russian target, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said one person had died in a strike on the outskirts of the city.

Syniehubov said three people were injured. REUTERS