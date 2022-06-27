Russian missiles strike Kyiv apartment block and kindergarten

KYIV • Russian missiles hit an apartment block and kindergarten in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv yesterday, a day after a key eastern city fell to pro-Russian forces in a major setback for Ukraine.

Up to four explosions shook central Kyiv in the early hours, in the first such attack on the city in weeks. Two more blasts were heard in the southern outskirts of the city later, Reuters reported.

"The Russians hit Kyiv again. Missiles damaged an apartment building and a kindergarten," said Mr Andriy Yermak, head of the president's administration.

Kyiv's Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said one person was killed and at least six wounded.

Russia stepped up air strikes on Ukraine over the weekend, which has also seen the fall of a strategic eastern city to pro-Russian forces as Europe's biggest land conflict since World War II entered its fifth month.

Life had been returning to normal in Kyiv after fierce resistance held off Russian advances in the early phase of the war, although air raid sirens regularly sound across the city.

The city's mayor, Mr Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram that yesterday's strike had partially destroyed a nine-storey apartment building in the historic Shevchenkivskiy district of central Kyiv and caused a fire.

"There are people under the rubble," he said.

"They pulled out a seven-year-old girl, she is alive. Now they're trying to rescue her mother."

A Ukrainian air force spokesman said the strike was carried out with four to six long-range missiles fired from Russian bombers more than 1,000km away in the southern Russian region of Astrakhan.

He said some of the incoming missiles were shot down.

Two Russian missiles also struck the central city of Cherkasy, which until now had been largely untouched by bombardment, according to the regional authorities, who said one person had been killed and five others wounded.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had used high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian army training centres in the regions of Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv, an apparent reference to strikes reported by Ukraine on Saturday.

The strategic eastern battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday after Ukrainian troops retreated, saying there was no longer anything to defend in the ruined city after months of fierce fighting.

It was a major defeat for Kyiv as it seeks to keep control of the eastern Donbas region.

Military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told Reuters Ukraine was carrying out "a tactical regrouping" by pulling its forces out of Sievierodonetsk.

"Given the conditions, holding the defence in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible. So the Ukrainian forces are leaving for higher ground to continue the defence operations," he said.

Russia's Tass news agency quoted a pro-Russian separatist official as saying its forces were advancing on Lysychansk, across the river from Sievierodonetsk, and had entered the city's industrial zone.

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed in a video address that Ukraine would win back the cities it lost, including Sievierodonetsk.

He said: "We don't have a sense of how long it will last, how many more blows, losses and efforts will be needed before we see victory is on the horizon."

