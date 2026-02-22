Russian missile strikes Oreo factory in Ukraine, foreign minister says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Feb 21 - An Oreo cookie plant in eastern Ukraine was struck by a Russian missile on Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X, the second time the factory has been damaged since the war began in 2022.

No one was killed, but a production building was damaged, Sybiha wrote. The facility, located in Trostyanets, is owned by snack giant Mondelez International.

The Chicago-based company, which also makes Ritz crackers, Toblerone chocolate and Trident gum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday evening. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment overnight on Saturday.

"When Russian missiles hit such sites, they are not only targeting Ukraine," Sybiha wrote. "They are targeting American business interests in Europe."

The same factory was badly damaged in 2022 during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The plant partially reopened in 2023 to make chocolate and then resumed manufacturing Oreos in 2024.

Mondelez has faced criticism for continuing business operations in Russia during the war. REUTERS