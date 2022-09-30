23 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian humanitarian convoy

KYIV - At least 23 civilians were killed after a humanitarian convoy was hit during a Russian missile strike Friday near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said.

"There are dead and wounded; rescuers are operating," Mr Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it calls a "special military operation", denies deliberately targeting civilians, though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities. AFP, REUTERS