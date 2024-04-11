Russian missile kills four in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Thursday killed at least four people and injured five more, officials said.

"The enemy continues ballistic strikes on the south of Ukraine. Insidiously struck Mykolaiv in the middle of the day," southern military command said on Telegram.

Private houses, cars and industrial facilities were damaged, it added.

Mykolaiv region also was targeted during Russia's massive overnight attack all over the country that destroyed a power plant and disrupted electricity supply for thousands of people. REUTERS

