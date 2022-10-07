Russian missile attack razes Ukraine apartment block

KYIV - A Russian missile demolished an apartment block in a Ukrainian region that Moscow says it has annexed, killing at least three people, as discontent mounted inside Russia about the handling of the war by top brass.

The missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia left some people buried under rubble, the regional governor said on Thursday, and was a reminder of Moscow's ability to strike targets even at a time when its forces have been pushed back in the south and east.

There was no comment from Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine has begun to unravel after a Ukrainian counteroffensive in which thousands of square kilometres of territory have been retaken since the start of September, including dozens of settlements in recent days.

In a blow for Moscow, thousands of Russian troops have retreated after the front line crumbled, first in the north-east and, since the beginning of this week, also in the south.

Public criticism of Russia's top military brass, once taboo, is mounting after two allies of President Vladimir Putin criticised what they said was the incompetent way the war was being prosecuted.

On Thursday, a Russian-installed official in occupied Ukraine openly mused about the idea of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, an ally of Mr Putin, shooting himself for his military failures.

"Indeed, many say: If they were a defence minister who had allowed such a state of affairs, they could, as officers, have shot themselves," Mr Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in Ukraine's Kherson region, said in a video. "But you know the word 'officer' is an incomprehensible word for many."

Images of the aftermath of Thursday's strike, which took place in the early hours of the morning, showed a gaping, rubble-strewn hole where a terracotta-coloured five-storey apartment block used to stand next to a wine shop.

Mr Eduard, a 49-year-old man who survived the attack, said he was woken up at around 5am by a strong explosion.

"The room filled with smoke and dust," he said. "I jumped up to go see what had happened."

Twelve people were wounded, including a three-year-old child, and five were still under the rubble, said governor Oleksandr Starukh.

"Overnight, seven Russian missiles have hit people sleeping peacefully at their homes in Zaporizhzhia," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

"More have struck during the day. Russians keep deliberately striking civilians to sow fear."

The missile attack came a day after Mr Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia, including Zaporizhzhia, in Europe's biggest attempted annexation since World War II. Kyiv called the new law, which seeks to incorporate about 18 per cent of Ukraine's territory into Russia, the act of a "collective madhouse".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a late night address on Wednesday his army had retaken more settlements in the southern Kherson region. Switching from Ukrainian to Russian, he addressed pro-Moscow forces, telling them they had already lost.

"Ukrainians know what they are fighting for. And more and more citizens of Russia are realising they will die simply because one person does not want to end the war," he said, in a reference to Mr Putin.

Footage released by the Ukrainian army in Kherson showed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with a white piece of fabric wrapped around its gun barrel surrendering to Ukrainian troops and its three-man Russian crew falling to their knees as a group of Ukrainian soldiers covered them with their guns.

Ukraine's military in the south said its forces had killed at least 58 Russian fighters, destroyed nine tanks, 17 armoured vehicles and four howitzers. Mr Stremousov, the Russian-installed official in Kherson, said Ukraine's advance in the area had been halted and said a decision to regroup had saved the lives of Russian troops.

Separately, the Russian military flew a dozen self-destructing, Iranian-supplied drones at a town near Kyiv overnight on Wednesday, the first time such weapons have been used against a target near the Ukrainian capital, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines.

The flurry of drone strikes highlighted Russia's growing reliance on so-called kamikaze drones supplied by Iran, which blow up on impact, according to Ukraine officials.

At least six drones detonated in Bila Tserkva, a town about 80km south of Kyiv, Mr Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down six others in flight in southern Ukraine.

