Russian missile attack killed three civilians in Kharkiv region, says Governor

Kharkiv is close to the Russian border and has been under constant shelling throughout the conflict. PHOTO: AFP
KYIV - Three people were killed as a result of Russian rocket fire in Ukraine's Kharkiv region over the past day, including an elderly woman, the region's governor said on Tuesday.

Kharkiv, in Ukraine's north-east and its second-largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been under constant shelling throughout the conflict.

"That night, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv," governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

"In the industrial district, a two-storey building was damaged and a private residential building, in which a 73-year-old woman was staying, was destroyed. Unfortunately, she died," he said.

Two men were killed in shelling in the village of Zolochiv, north of Kharkiv.

In a separate message, the governor reported a new rocket attack on Tuesday morning and said a residential apartment building in the central part of the city was almost destroyed.

"Three people have already been rescued from under the ruins of a residential building - two women and a man," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

On Tuesday morning, an air raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine and authorities reported explosions in Dnipropetrovsk region, where a fuel depot was hit.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, denies deliberately targeting civilians. Its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities. REUTERS

