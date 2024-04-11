Russian missile attack kills four in Odesa district, governor says

An early evening Russian missile attack killed four people on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured seven in Odesa district in southern Ukraine, the regional governor said.

Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the injured was in serious condition after having his legs amputated.

Emergency teams were at the site, he said, and "doctors are doing all they can".

The missiles, presumed to be Iskander-M ballistic missiles, struck between 6:00 and 6.30 p.m. (1500-1530 GMT) and also damaged transport infrastructure, including nearby trucks.

The Ukrainian military said the attack appeared to have targeted transport facilities. A petrol station had been hit, increasing the risk of explosions in the area.

Odesa, one of Ukraine's busiest ports, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the 25-month-old war. REUTERS