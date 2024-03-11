Russian missile attack destroys large silo in Ukraine, owner says

KYIV - A large grain silo was completely destroyed in a Russian missile attack on the eastern Ukrainian Dnipro region this weekend and injured one person, the facility's owner Ukrlandfarming said late on Sunday.

Ukrlandfarming is one of the Ukraine's largest agrarian holdings, which as a result of the Russian invasion in 2022 suffered losses at around $1 billion as of the end of 2023.

"On the evening of 9 March 2024, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Dnipro region. A 58-year-old man, our employee, was injured. The production facilities of our company were completely destroyed," the company said in a statement.

It provided no further details.

Analysts from the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) said last month the Ukrainian agricultural sector has suffered almost $80 billion in direct and indirect losses linked to Russia's invasion.

The figure included losses of $5.8 billion from the destruction of equipment, $1.8 billion from damage to silos and almost $2 billion from ruined agricultural products.

At the beginning of January 2023, analysts estimated such losses at $38 billion. REUTERS