Russian minister says US and allies seek to 'destroy' his country

UNITED NATIONS, United States - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov bitterly criticised Western nations on Saturday over the Ukraine war, telling the United Nations that the US and its allies sought to "destroy" his country.

"The official Russophobia in the West is unprecedented. Now the scope is grotesque," Mr Lavrov said in a fiery UN General Assembly speech. "They are not shying away from declaring the intent to inflict not only military defeat on our country but also to destroy and fracture Russia."

After days of Western leaders denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mr Lavrov used Russia's turn at the General Assembly rostrum to hit back at pressure on Moscow led by Washington.

The US, he said, was expanding the Monroe Doctrine - its 19th-century declaration of Latin America as its exclusive sphere of influence - and "trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard".

He also defended referendums on Friday in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, describing them as people claiming land "where their ancestors have been living for hundreds of years".

"The West is now throwing a fit (on the referendums)", he said.

Separately, Mr Lavrov accused the US of "playing with fire" around Taiwan. "They're playing with fire around Taiwan. On top of that, they're promising military support to Taiwan," he said.

Tensions over Taiwan between Washington and Beijing have soared after a visit there in August by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was followed by large-scale Chinese military drills as well as a pledge by US President Joe Biden to defend the Chinese-claimed island.

Weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in February, he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping declared a "no limits" partnership, inking a promise to collaborate more against the West.

When asked last week in a CBS 60 Minutes interview whether US forces would defend Taiwan, Mr Biden replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."

The statement was his most explicit to date about committing US troops to defend the island. It also appeared to go beyond a longstanding US policy of "strategic ambiguity", which does not make clear whether the US would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan.

AFP, REUTERS