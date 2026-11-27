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Russian military flotilla bound for Libya turns around after warship sunk on Nov 22, sources says

PARIS/LONDON - A convoy of Russian ships carrying military vehicles bound for Libya has turned around in the Mediterranean after Ukrainian maritime drones sank a Russian naval corvette in Benghazi port on Nov 22, three people from military and security services told Reuters on Nov 27.

The convoy’s diversion, which has not been previously reported, shows how Russia is scrambling to protect its naval assets following a Ukrainian sea drone attack that sank a Russian warship in Libya some 2000km from the battlefield in Ukraine.

Another convoy, which was escorted by a Russian navy frigate, Golovko, turned around near the Strait of Sicily on the same day as the attack in Benghazi, the European military official, who had been tracking the convoy, said.

The strait is the key point before the North African coast.

A Ukrainian military intelligence official and a separate Middle East security official - familiar with the convoy - confirmed that a second flotilla had turned from heading to Libya and was now paused off the coast of Algeria.

Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside office hours. REUTERS