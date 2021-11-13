For Subscribers
News analysis
Russian military build-up stirs fears of Ukraine incursion
Worrying differences seen between current border moves and those in previous crises
United States and European officials are engaged in urgent consultations amid fears that a military build-up of Russian troops in central Europe could indicate preparations for a Russian military incursion into Ukraine.
Mr Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has dismissed fears about his country's aggressive intent as "empty and unfounded efforts to exacerbate tensions".