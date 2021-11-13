News analysis

Russian military build-up stirs fears of Ukraine incursion

Worrying differences seen between current border moves and those in previous crises

Jonathan Eyal Global Affairs Correspondent In London
  • Published
    2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

United States and European officials are engaged in urgent consultations amid fears that a military build-up of Russian troops in central Europe could indicate preparations for a Russian military incursion into Ukraine.

Mr Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has dismissed fears about his country's aggressive intent as "empty and unfounded efforts to exacerbate tensions".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 13, 2021, with the headline 'Russian military build-up stirs fears of Ukraine incursion'. Subscribe
Topics: 