Russian invasion of Ukraine has made Nato stronger: V-P Harris

WARSAW • United States Vice-President Kamala Harris said yesterday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has only made the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) Western defence alliance stronger through his country's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Nato alliance is stronger and Russia is weaker because of what Putin has done. That is very clear to us," Ms Harris told reporters alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Ms Harris also said there should be an investigation into Russia's conduct in the war, condemning what she said were "atrocities of unimaginable proportions".

The Polish head of state, for his part, said that "we must save Ukraine". "We must set additional sanctions against Russia. We cannot tolerate such military activity that carries with it hallmarks of genocide," Mr Duda added.

Ms Harris also confirmed that two Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries had been deployed in Poland, asserting that the cargo was proof of Washington's dedication to the country.

The visit came as US lawmakers advanced aid totalling almost US$14 billion (S$19 billion) for wartorn Ukraine on Wednesday.

Lawmakers more than doubled what the Biden administration requested in emergency aid for Ukraine, sending US$6.5 billion to the Pentagon for military assistance and US$6.7 billion in humanitarian and economic aid to help both refugees and those who remained in the country.

Ms Harris' visit took place amid disagreements with Poland over how to arm Ukraine with warplanes to fight Russia's invasion.

The US on Tuesday rejected an offer by Poland to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a US base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the US as a way to replenish Ukraine's air force.

US officials said they were caught off-guard by the proposal, and the Pentagon quickly deemed it untenable. "The prospect of fighter jets at the disposal of the US government departing from a US Nato base in Germany to fly into airspace contested with Russia over Ukraine raises some serious concerns for the entire Nato alliance," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a news conference in Washington. "Our goal is to end the war, not to expand it - including potentially expand it to Nato territory."

The US decision not to go ahead with the transfer was criticised by many Republican lawmakers. "The President should explain exactly why he vetoed fighter jets for Ukraine," Senator Ben Sasse said.

"It is weakness, and the administration's rationale makes no sense. How are jets 'escalatory' when we are already sending Javelin (anti-tank) missiles?" Senator Tom Cotton tweeted shortly after the announcement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, NYTIMES