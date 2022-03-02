Russian invasion forces major shift in Germany's world view

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has spurred Germany - for the first time in its post-World War II history - to boost its defence budget and supply arms to a country at war.

The panellists at an ST roundtable on the crisis believed the Russian president's move led the Germans to shift away faster and further from their pacifist constitution than any United States president, and that Europe would never be the same after the war in Ukraine ends.

"In the last weekend, Mr Vladimir Putin has managed to shift Germany more than (former US president Donald) Trump beating his table, or any other American president. They passed the bill authorising spending an additional €100 billion (S$151 billion) on the defence budget, meeting exactly what the Germans promised they were going to do and never intended to do up to now in terms of defence capabilities," said ST Global Affairs Correspondent Jonathan Eyal, referring to Mr Trump's demands that Germany - a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member - raise its defence spending.

Other countries would also have to follow suit, Mr Eyal said, and the moves have shaken up Europe's world view. Germany has also scrapped the multi-billion dollar Nord Stream 2 pipeline for the supply of gas from Russia to Europe.

"There is a very strong feeling in Europe that the last 30 years, the so-called post-Cold War period, is over now. And with it went a lot of these rather silly, I would put, assumptions that somehow war has been banished from Europe.

"It was almost a racist kind of argument that white people don't do it to each other, if I can be so crude, and a sort of a shock in Europe that you can have a full-scale war on the continent. We shouldn't have been shocked, but we were," he said.

"This idea that we banished great power politics or balance of power politics or spheres of influence, the sort of the unreal discourse that we're only talking about values and not talking about influence, all that kind of stuff that was generated for a while, which I know my colleagues have frequently tried to puncture in the past, all this is now gone.

"I mean, even the Germans, who were the most reluctant to face that reality, now have to face it. So I think, for Europe, this was a cold shower and I think the Europe at the end of this crisis will be a very different Europe," said Mr Eyal.

He also raised the question of how feasible it was to re-engage with Russia following the imposition of draconian sanctions and the supply of arms to a country it was at war with.

"There is a big question at the end of this war in Ukraine, which is how do we engage with Russia?

"How do you talk to them? What is the relationship that we have to do with them?

"I would say, if you asked me would they change Asia, perhaps they would change Asia less at the moment, but they have changed Europe in a fundamental way," said Mr Eyal.

Arvind Jayaram