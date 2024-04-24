Russian-installed officials say four dead in Ukraine drone attack in Zaporizhzhia region

Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 03:52 AM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 03:52 AM

Emergency services in Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said a Ukrainian drone strike on Tuesday killed four people in a car north of the town of Melitopol.

The officials, quoted by Russia's RIA news agency, said the attack occurred in the village of Myrne.

The Russia-installed governor of occupied parts of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said Ukrainian shelling injured five people in a market in the town of Kakhovka.

Reuters is unable to verify battlefield reports issued by either side in the nearly 26-month-old war. REUTERS

