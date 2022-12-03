Russian-installed authorities announce 'evacuation' from east bank of Ukraine's Dnipro river

KYIV - Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Friday said they would start evacuating people with reduced mobility from the occupied town of Kakhovka, part of a wider relocation of civilians on the Dnipro river’s east bank.

Russia last month abandoned the west bank - including the city of Kherson - in one of its biggest retreats of the war. That pullout means the vast Dnipro now forms the front line of the war in the south of the country, with both sides exchanging heavy fire from positions on opposite banks.

The Russian-imposed administration in Kakhovka said bedridden or handicapped people would be taken to the Henichesk district to the south-east. “Take care of yourself and those close to you!” it said in a Telegram post, encouraging people to register for the evacuation.

Authorities have set up a hotline to help those leaving.

A woman who answered the hotline phone said a broad evacuation was taking place from a string of settlements on the left (east) bank of the river, including Oleshky and Nova Kakhovka, the site of a huge hydroelectric dam.

“Since Oct 20, martial law was introduced. All civilians are being evacuated,” she said.

She was referring to a martial law announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that applied to Kherson and three other partly occupied regions of Ukraine that he has proclaimed part of Russia, in a move condemned as illegal by most countries.

She declined to comment on conditions in the affected towns, the reason for the evacuation or the number of people affected.

Before giving up Kherson, Russia evacuated tens of thousands of its residents in an operation that Ukraine described as a forced deportation.