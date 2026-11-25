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MOSCOW, Nov 25 - Preparations for potential Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian utility infrastructure this winter, particularly in regions near the border, are a top priority for the government, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday.

Russia has been striking Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure since the start of the war, causing major disruptions, especially in large cities. This year, Ukraine has been able to strike Russian refineries, ports and warehouses, some of them deep inside Russia.

Ukrainian attacks are widely expected this winter on utility infrastructure across Russia, and many people are stocking up on generators and high-capacity batteries. In and around Moscow, some power and heating plants have been covered in anti-drone nets.

"This is now the most important question: how we'll get through the winter, especially given drone attacks, particularly in the border regions. This is the number one issue we need to be dealing with right now," Khusnullin, who is overseeing the housing sector, told lawmakers.

The comments mirrored warnings from Ukrainian leaders about the risk of winter attacks on energy infrastructure disrupting power and heating supplies.

Temperatures are falling below freezing in Moscow this week and are already below zero in many regions. Last year, drone attacks in the city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, left tens of thousands of residents without heating and electricity for days.

Khusnullin said the challenge was made more difficult by budget pressures and the fact that residents in many border regions are exempt by law from paying utility bills.

Russia resumed large-scale attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy and heating infrastructure in mid-autumn this year, causing widespread power, heating and water outages ahead of winter.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians but says critical energy infrastructure is a legitimate military target. REUTERS