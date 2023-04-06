Russian girl who drew anti-war picture leaves orphanage with mother

YEFREMOV, Russia - A Russian girl who was sent to an orphanage after drawing an anti-war picture and whose father was convicted for discrediting the armed forces has been collected by her mother, who has not lived with the family for at least seven years.

Russia introduced severe punishments for discrediting the armed forces after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, laws that have snared dissidents, journalists, actors, musicians and even comedians.

Just hours before a court was due to hold a hearing over the parental rights of the girl’s father, Russia’s children’s rights commissioner said that she had spoken to the girl’s mother, who had collected her from social care.

The girl’s father, Alexei Moskalyov, was convicted of discrediting the armed forces and given a two-year jail term.

This left his daughter Maria – or Masha in the diminutive – in the hands of the state, as her mother, according to legal documents seen by Reuters, had lost all contact with her daughter.

Children’s Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said she had spoken to the girl and to her mother, named Olga.

“Masha did not want to go to her mother at first, and her opinion is legally required to be taken into account. Now her position has changed – she told me this herself on the phone,” Ms Lvova-Belova said.

“Olga has already taken Masha from the social rehabilitation centre,” she said. “Let’s hope that everything will work out for mum and daughter.”

Ms Lvova-Belova posted a picture of the girl and her mother sitting on a bed, looking into each other’s eyes. Both were smiling.

“I am glad about the beginning of the reunion between daughter and mother,” Ms Lvova-Belova said.

It was not immediately clear why Maria’s mother had not lived with the family for so long. Official custody documents from earlier in the year showed her mother uses a different surname.

The problems for Moskalyov began after his daughter drew a picture in a school art class in 2022 that featured Russian missiles flying towards Ukraine and the slogans “Glory to Ukraine” and “No to Putin, no to war”.