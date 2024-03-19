Russia complains to Britain over 'propaganda' during presidential election

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it has complained to Britain about what it regards as 'unacceptable propaganda statements' during Russia's presidential election, which it considers interference in Russia's internal affairs.

Britain's actions were a violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic ties and ran counter to the status of Britain's diplomatic missions in Russia, it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin won 87.3% of the vote and a new six-year term on Sunday in an election which the West said was neither free nor fair. The Kremlin said the election result showed that an overwhelming majority of Russians had consolidated around him. REUTERS