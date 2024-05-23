Russian forces take control of Andriivka near Bakhmut, defence ministry says

FILE PHOTO: A fire from a gas processing plant continues to burn behind a field of wheat after the plant was hit by shelling a few days prior in Andriivka in the Kharkiv region as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Ukraine, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Updated
May 23, 2024, 11:59 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 11:20 PM

MOSCOW - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had taken control of the village of Andriivka, southwest of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian General Staff said later that its troops were repelling three Russian assaults in the area of Andriivka and Novyi.

Andriivka was liberated by Ukrainian troops last September during a counteroffensive that largely struggled to break through Russian defensive lines.

The Ukrainian military has said that Russia is now concentrating its main offensive push on the front line in Ukraine's east. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top