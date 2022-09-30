Russian garrison half-encircled in Ukraine as Putin poised to proclaim annexation

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - Russian forces in Ukraine were on the verge of one of their worst defeats of the war on Friday even as President Vladimir Putin was due to proclaim the annexation of territory seized in his invasion.

The pro-Russian leader of occupied areas in Ukraine’s Donetsk province acknowledged his forces had lost full control of Dobryshev and Yampil villages, leaving Moscow’s main garrison in northern Donetsk half-encircled in the city of Lyman.

The Ukrainian army was “trying at all costs to spoil our historic events”, Denis Pushilin said, referring to an annexation ceremony he was due to attend with Putin at the Kremlin.

“This is very unpleasant news, but we must look soberly at the situation and draw conclusions from our mistakes.”

Elswhere, missiles tore through a convoy of civilian cars preparing to cross from Ukrainian-held territory into the Russian-occupied zone, killing at least 23 civilians.

Ukrainian officials called it a deliberate Russian attempt to sever the last links across the front. Moscow blamed Kyiv.

Putin was scheduled to preside over a Kremlin ceremony followed by a Red Square pop concert to celebrate Europe’s biggest territorial annexation since Hitler.

But the event looked likely to be overshadowed by the fall of Lyman, which would signal the collapse of Russian forces in northern Donetsk and open the way for Kyiv to assault deep into Russian-held territory just as Putin proclaimed it annexed.

Kyiv was silent about the situation at Lyman, but pro-Russian military bloggers reported Ukrainian forces had all but surrounded thousands of Russian troops, cutting off their escape.

Pushilin said one road to Lyman was still open, but acknowledged it was now under Ukrainian artillery fire.

Friday’s missile attack in Zaporizhzhia was gruesome even by the standards of a conflict in which Russia has razed entire cities to the ground. It came amid several other attacks on Friday hitting civilian targets in Ukrainian-held territory along the breadth of the frontline on the morning of Russia’s planned annexation celebration.

The convoy of cars was assembling at a car park to try to cross into Russian-held territory near Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian-held capital of a region Moscow claims to be annexing.

One checkpoint in the area has been open in recent days allowing civilians to cross the front.

A crater had been gouged in the ground near two lines of vehicles. The impact had thrown chunks of dirt into the air and sprayed shrapnel across cars packed with belongings, blankets and suitcase. Reuters saw around a dozen bodies.