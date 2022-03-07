Russian forces open fire on protesters in Ukrainian city

KYIV • •Russian forces opened fire on a protest against their occupation of the southern Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka yesterday, wounding five people, Ukrainian news agency Interfax Ukraine said, citing eyewitnesses.

Around 2,000 people had taken to the streets of Nova Kakhovka to show their opposition to the invasion by waving Ukrainian flags and calling on Russian forces to leave, the agency reported. Similar protests were staged in other occupied areas, it said.

Residents of some Ukrainian towns and cities occupied by Russian forces took to the streets in protest on the 11th day of Russia's campaign.

Meanwhile, more than 3,500 people were detained in protests across Russia yesterday against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to data provided by the Russian interior ministry.

Thousands of protesters chanted "No to war!" and "Shame on you!", according to videos posted on social media by opposition activists and bloggers.

Dozens of protesters in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg were shown being detained. One protester there was shown being beaten on the ground by police in riot gear. A mural in the city showing Mr Putin was defaced.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the footage and photographs on social media.

Russia's interior ministry said 1,700 people had been detained in Moscow, 750 in St Petersburg and 1,061 in other cities. The interior ministry said 5,200 people had taken part in the protests.

The OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it had documented the detention of at least 2,578 people in 49 different cities.

"The screws are being fully tightened - essentially we are witnessing military censorship," said OVD-Info's spokesman Maria Kuznetsova. "We are seeing rather big protests today, even in Siberian cities where we only rarely saw such numbers of arrests."

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in cities from Paris to New York in support of Ukraine, demanding an end to Russia's invasion. Citizens worldwide have been horrified by Mr Putin's attack, which began on Feb 24 and appeared to be entering a new phase with escalating bombardment.

Around 41,600 people demonstrated in 119 protests in towns and cities across France, according to government estimates. In Paris alone, some 16,000 turned out.

Ms Aline Le Bail-Kremer, a member of Stand With Ukraine, one of the organisers of the protest, said: "We will be here every weekend, in Paris or elsewhere, until Putin leaves, withdraws his tanks."

One of the largest rallies to demand the withdrawal of Russia's troops from Ukraine on the invasion's 10th day was in Zurich, where organisers believed 40,000 people took part, Switzerland's ATS news agency reported.

Protesters in the largest Swiss city called for "peace now", while others carried signs saying "Stop war" and "Peace".

Hundreds also turned out in London, including Ukrainians whose families were forced to flee Russian bombs. "We need to keep on reminding everyone, we need to stay united to support our country," said Ms Olena Marcyniuk, 36, at a protest in London's Trafalgar Square with her two children, aged 14 months and nine years. Many of her family had fled, but her uncle stayed in Kyiv to "fight for the city", she said.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, several thousand people gathered in New York's Times Square. They carried sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, and signs proclaiming "Stop Russian terrorism".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE