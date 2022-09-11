Russian forces killed two nuclear plant staff and abused many others, says Ukraine

KYIV - Russian forces controlling Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have killed two staff at the facility and detained and abused dozens of others, the head of Ukraine's nuclear energy agency told AFP on Friday.

The plant - the largest in Europe - was captured by Russian troops in March.

An uptick in fighting around it in recent weeks has raised fears of a nuclear disaster, with both Moscow and Kyiv blaming the other for the escalation.

"A regime of harassment of personnel was gradually established (following the Russian takeover)," said Mr Petro Kotin.

"Two people were beaten to death. We do not know where about 10 people are now. They were taken (by the Russians) and after that we have no information about their whereabouts," he said, adding that about 200 people had been detained.

He described the current situation at the plant as "very difficult", citing "torture" of staff and "beatings" of personnel.

"The Russians look for pro-Ukrainian people and persecute them. People are psychologically broken," he said in an interview with AFP reporters in his office in Kyiv.

Frequent shelling of the plant - including the town of Enerhodar where the facility is located - means that staff have been trying to secure safe passage for family members to leave the area, said Mr Kotin.

"Two people on the territory of the plant were wounded during shelling - a woman and a man - on separate occasions," said Mr Kotin, clad in a military-style jacket.

"But people understand that the nuclear safety of the plant depends on them, so the employees return to Enerhodar and continue working at the facility."

The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) dispatched a 14-strong mission last week to the plant and released a report following the inspection.

The IAEA in its report called for "the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the plant as it faces an "untenable" situation.

Mr Kotin said Ukraine insists that Russia remove military hardware from the plant and that staff from Russian nuclear agency Rosatom also leave the area.

AFP