Russian forces attacking infrastructure near Dnipro city, regional governor says

Russian forces attacked infrastructure sites early on Friday in Kamianske district near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro and at least one person was injured, the regional governor said.

"The enemy has attacked critical infrastucture sites in the region," governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram. "The enemy's main aim is our people and vital sites of the population."

Lysak did not make clear what form the attack was taking, but commentators on Telegram indicated missiles had been used and explosions were reported in the area.

Reuters could not verify independently reports from the area.

One blogger from outside the city of Kamianske, a port city of more than 200,000 people with a hydropower station just upstream on the Dnipro River from the city of Dnipro, reported a crater 4 m (13 feet) deep and 10 m wide in the district.

Other reports said there were cuts to power and water supplies in some districts.

Russian forces have in recent weeks staged widespread strikes on energy infrastructure sites, including a mass attack on March 22 described by Kyiv as the largest such assault since Moscow's forces invaded in February 2022. REUTERS