Russian forces are regrouping, may attack Kyiv in days: Britain

LVIV • Russian forces bearing down on Kyiv are regrouping north-west of the Ukrainian capital, satellite pictures showed, and Britain said yesterday that Moscow could now be planning an assault on the city within days.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of hitting a psychiatric hospital near the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum, in what the regional governor called "a brutal attack on civilians".

Emergency services said no one was hurt as the patients were already sheltering in the basement.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine's cities while its main attack force north of Kyiv has been stalled on roads since the invasion's early days, having failed in what Western countries say was an initial plan for a lightning assault on the capital.

Images released by private US satellite firm Maxar showed armoured units manoeuvring in and through towns close to an airport at Hostomel on Kyiv's north-west outskirts, the site of intense fighting since Russia landed paratroops there in the first hours of the war.

Other elements had repositioned near the small settlement of Lubyanka just to the north, with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions, Maxar said.

"Russia is likely seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. "This will probably include operations against the capital Kyiv."

The British update said Russian ground forces were still making only limited progress, hampered by persistent logistical issues and Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine said Russian forces were regrouping after taking heavy losses. In its overnight statement on the battlefield situation, the Ukrainian general staff also said it had pushed Russian forces back to "unfavourable positions" in the Polyskiy district, an area which is near the Belarus border and to the rear of the main Russian column heading towards Kyiv.