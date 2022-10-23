Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home, 2 pilots killed: Officials

Firefighters work at a site of a plane crash into residential building in the city of Irkutsk, Russia, on Oct 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
11 min ago

MOSCOW - A Russian military jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday and the two pilots were killed, officials said, the second such fatal incident in six days involving a Sukhoi fighter plane.

In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city.

He published a video showing firefighters clambering over the wreckage and directing jets of water at the still smouldering rubble.

No one on the ground was hurt, the governor said.

Officials said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter on a test flight.

Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

Videos of Sunday’s incident, shared on social media, showed the plane dived almost vertically before crashing in a fireball, sending dense black smoke into the sky.

Russia’s state Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal investigation into violations of air safety rules. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Russia fighter jet hits apartments in city near Ukraine, at least 13 killed
Russia may have lost 4 combat jets in Ukraine in last 10 days

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top