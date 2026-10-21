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Russian drones kill two people near Ukraine's Kharkiv overnight, governor says

Oct 21 - Russian drones killed two people near Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv overnight, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Another 11 people suffered stress reactions in the attack that struck private houses and caused other damage, he said.

In Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, a Russian airstrike hit a high-storey apartment building and transport infrastructure, causing fires, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Telegram.

There was also a strike on a university in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region that injured two, local authorities said.

The fresh strikes came ahead of a meeting scheduled between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

A US official said Witkoff had "constructive" talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Norway on Tuesday. REUTERS