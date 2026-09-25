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Russian drone hits central Kyiv killing a child, injuring at least seven people, Ukrainian officials say

People gather at the site of an apartment building which was hit by a Russian jet drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 25, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

KYIV, Sept 25 - Russian drone hit a high-rise building in central Kyiv on Friday morning, killing a child, while one person was killed in the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was killed and at least seven other people were injured in a Russian drone attack on a 16-storey residential building in Kyiv's central Pechersk district.

An explosion was heard near the centre, a Reuters journalist said.

Russia has been attacking Kyiv and the surrounding areas in recent weeks with near constant barrages of its faster and high-flying drones, that are harder to intercept.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in the war, triggered by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

One person was injured in the overnight attack on the capital, emergency services said. The strikes caused fires in non-residential buildings in two city districts, they said.

The Russian defence ministry said on Friday its forces carried out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres and vessels used by Ukraine's armed forces.

Separately, Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said one person was killed and another one injured in a series of "massive" Russian strikes on a residential area and logistics premises of a postal operator. REUTERS