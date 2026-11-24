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Nov 24 - A Russian drone briefly entered Polish airspace during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine overnight, Poland's military said on Tuesday, an incursion the deputy defence minister said he assumed was a deliberate act.

The reported incursion came after officials said three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, adding to fears that Russia's war in Ukraine could spill over into NATO territory.

Authorities decided not to shoot the drone down to avoid the risk of harming civilians on the ground, the minister, Pawel Zalewski, told private radio station RMF FM.

"It's hard to imagine this being a coincidence, so we assume it was an intentional act," Zalewski said.

Poland's military said authorization was given to shoot the drone down, but a decision was taken not to open fire after it changed course and headed east, "taking into account the potential threat to civilians".

NATO will deploy an AWACS early-warning system aircraft to Poland as part of its response to the missile incident, Zalewski said on Monday. REUTERS