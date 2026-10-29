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Russian drone attack on train station kills 13 in Ukraine’s Dnipro

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KYIV, Oct 29 - A Russian drone killed 13 people at the main railway station in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, hitting a platform crowded with people boarding a train, officials said.

The state rail company, Ukrzaliznytsia, said a jet-powered drone had hit a platform where a commuter train was preparing to depart for the nearby southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said in a post on Telegram that at least five more people were wounded.

"Despite a warning of heightened danger, people were on the platform," Ukrzaliznytsia said, adding that rescuers were on the scene.

"Many people were killed. Lots were injured," Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov wrote on Telegram. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.