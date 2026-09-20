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Russian drone attack kills three children and a woman in Kyiv region

Fire and smoke rise at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, September 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

KYIV, Sept 20 - The death toll from an overnight Russian attack on the Kyiv region rose to four, including three children, Kyiv regional authorities said on Sunday.

A mother and her two 3-year-old children were killed in Ukraine's Kyiv region when a Russian drone strike hit a private home, the emergency service said.

Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachanko said a girl died in hospital after a separate drone strike in another district.

Tkachenko said the region endured more than a day of hostile attacks, with 31 sites damaged in five districts.

The southwestern Fastiv district sustained the most damage, with 24 sites hit, including homes, industrial and utility buildings, the grounds of an agricultural enterprise and vehicles, he added.

Russia has been attacking the capital Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region with drones continually in recent weeks. REUTERS