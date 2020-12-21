Russian draft law stirs talk of Putin's plans for future

MOSCOW • A new draft law giving immunity to former presidents and their families has rekindled speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin's future, months after he pushed through constitutional changes that could allow him to stay in office until 2036.

Some around the Kremlin say the Bill has spurred quiet discussion of the possibility that Mr Putin might not linger nearly that long.

Backers of the draft, which is expected to become law within days, say it is just part of the Russian leader's effort to build a less personalised system to succeed him, whenever he decides it is time to step down.

Mr Putin, whose 21-year rule already makes him Russia's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, has shown no sign that he is going anywhere.

The President defended the removal of term limits for himself at a 41/2-hour annual press conference last Thursday, looking vigorous and confident throughout.

"The stable development of the nation is worth a lot," Mr Putin said, adding that he had not decided yet whether to run again in the next presidential election in 2024.

The regular revival of speculation about the 68-year-old leader's future highlights how central Mr Putin remains to the Russian state and the challenge he faces in trying to engineer a transition to a new president in the future.

The constitutional changes approved in a referendum in July exempted him from term limits that would have made his current one his last.

But some around the Kremlin are speculating that Mr Putin might try to engineer a move to a new post that would allow him to retain the reins of power without the day-to-day burden of the presidency, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

"Putin's main goal is not to turn into a lame-duck leader, if he were to give up the presidency early, he'd avoid that scenario," said sociologist Olga Kryshtanovskaya of the State University of Management, who has studied Russia's elite for the last three decades.

The idea that the Kremlin boss might resign unexpectedly has surfaced several times in the past, only to be proven wrong.

"The elite are getting overly nervous, but they're supposed to worry," said Mr Konstantin Kostin, a former Kremlin official who now heads a think-tank that works with the government.

He said he is confident that Mr Putin has no plans to step down in the foreseeable future.

"We have a monocentric system in which a huge amount depends on who has the top post."

Mr Putin has shown signs of growing fatigue with his presidential duties after two decades at the helm, said Mr Gleb Pavlovsky, a former Kremlin adviser.

"The guarantee for him won't be the law but the tradition and the absence of a counter-elite scenario," says analyst Mikhail Vinogradov.

"The elite in Russia understands that to throw the previous leader under the bus won't benefit anyone."

BLOOMBERG