Russian Defence Ministry: anti-aircraft units intercepted 339 Ukrainian drones over 13-hour period

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June 6 - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday its anti-aircraft units had intercepted and destroyed 339 Ukrainian drones over a 13-hour period in various Russian regions, including Moscow.

The ministry, posting on Telegram, listed 13 regions where the interceptions took place, plus areas over the Black Sea, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. (0400-1700 GMT).

Several regions in central Russia were included in the Defence Ministry list of affected areas, which also extended to Leningrad and Pskov regions in the northwest.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a series of announcements on Telegram outlining anti-aircraft action against drones. An unofficial count showed that 14 had been downed throughout the day.

Russia's civil aviation authority periodically announced the suspension of flights to different airports. Russian news agencies said four suspension orders had been issued at different times of the day for the Black Sea city of Sochi. REUTERS