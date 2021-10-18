Russian crew back on Earth after filming first movie in space

MOSCOW • A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth yesterday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.

Ms Yulia Peresild and Mr Klim Shipenko landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan's steppe, according to footage broadcast live by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

They were ferried back to terra firma by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been on the space station for the past six months.

"The descent vehicle of the crewed spacecraft Soyuz MS-18 is standing upright and is secure. The crew are feeling good!" Roscosmos tweeted.

The filmmakers blasted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in the former Soviet Kazakhstan, travelling to the ISS with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film scenes for The Challenge. If the project stays on track, the Russian crew will beat a Hollywood project announced last year by Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise together with Nasa and Mr Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The plot of The Challenge, which has been mostly kept under wraps along with its budget, centres around a surgeon who is sent to the ISS to save a cosmonaut.

Mr Shkaplerov, 49, along with the two Russian cosmonauts already aboard the ISS, are said to have cameo roles in the film.

The mission had a few small hitches. As the film crew docked at the ISS, Mr Shkaplerov had to switch to manual control. And when flight controllers held a test on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft last Friday, the ship's thruster fired unexpectedly and destabilised the ISS for 30 minutes.

Yesterday's landing, which was documented by a film crew, will also feature in the movie, said Mr Konstantin Ernst, head of Russia's Channel One TV network and a co-producer of The Challenge.

The mission adds to a long list of firsts for Russia's space industry.

The Soviets launched the first satellite - Sputnik - and sent into orbit the first animal, a dog named Laika; the first man, the late Yuri Gagarin; and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova.

Russia is also sending two Japanese - including billionaire Yusaku Maezawa - to the ISS in December.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE