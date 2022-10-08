Russian court orders seizure of Memorial's Moscow offices, after Nobel win

MOSCOW - A Moscow court on Friday ordered the seizure of Memorial's Moscow headquarters, in a ruling delivered hours after the rights group was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, agencies reported.

The Tverskoy court ordered the group's central Moscow headquarters to "become state property", the Interfax agency reported.

Memorial, Russia's most renowned rights group, was officially disbanded by authorities in December last year.

It was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize earlier on Friday, along with jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and Ukraine's Centre for Civil Liberties.

A representative of the general prosecutor's office accused Memorial in court of "rehabilitating Nazi criminals and discrediting authorities and creating a false image of the USSR".

Russian authorities have portrayed Memorial as an organisation tarnishing the country's past.

Memorial has documented Stalinist crimes since its creation in 1989, creating a huge historical archive.

The group's headquarters also regularly hosted exhibitions open to the public. AFP