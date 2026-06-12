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Russian city of Nizhnekamsk cancels public events after drone threat

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June 12 - The Russian city of Nizhnekamsk in the central region of Tatarstan will cancel all public events on Friday, amid a drone attack threat, its mayor, Radmir Belyayev, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The country marks Russia Day on June 12 with a national holiday.

Several major industrial facilities, including Sibur's Nizhnekamskneftekhim petrochemical plant and Tatneft's TANECO oil refinery, are located in the area.

Belyayev did not mention any damage caused by drones. Russia downed down 231 Ukrainian drones overnight, news agencies said, citing the defence ministry.

The city of Togliatti, home to Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz and some industrial facilities, has come under drone attack, Samara region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Telegram, without giving details. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.