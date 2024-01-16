Russian Central Bank Governor Nabiullina cancels appearance at exhibition

FILE PHOTO: Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of Russian Central Bank, attends a session of the conference \"10 years of the Megaregulator: yesterday, today, tomorrow\" in Moscow, Russia September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

MOSCOW - Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of Russia's central bank, has cancelled a scheduled appearance at an exhibition in Moscow on Tuesday.

No reason was given for her absence. The central bank declined to comment.

Nabiullina, who has led the Bank of Russia since 2013, had been due to speak at the 'Finance Day' forum at the Rossiya exhibition in Moscow.

Nabiullina, 60, is credited with modernising Russia's central bank policy, particularly launching a floating exchange rate in November 2014 that enabled the regulator to pursue an inflation targeting regime.

Nabiullina won plaudits at home and abroad for steering Russia's economy through an oil-price slump and the first barrage of Western sanctions following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Her decision to hike interest rates to 20% shortly after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and the imposition of capital controls were crucial factors in defending the rouble and preventing severe capital outflows that could have derailed Russia's economy. REUTERS

