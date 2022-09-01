Russian businessmen who have died in unexplained circumstances

LONDON - Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russian oil company Lukoil, became the latest in a series of businessmen to meet with sudden unexplained deaths when he fell from a hospital window in Moscow on Thursday.

Here is a list of other recent cases.

Leonid Shulman

Shulman, 60, served as the head of the transport service at Gazprom Invest, which handles investment projects for gas giant Gazprom.

His body was found on Jan 30 in the bathroom of a cottage in Vyborgsky district, north of Saint Petersburg, local news reported, citing a source.

A source told RIA news agency his death was believed to be a suicide. A local news portal reported that Shulman had been on sick leave due to a leg injury.

Alexander Tyulakov

Tyulakov, a 61-year old executive at Gazprom, was found dead in the garage of his St Petersburg home on Feb 25, the morning after Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian media reported.Neither Gazprom nor the region's investigative committee issued any public statements about the death, which newspaper Novaya Gazeta described as an apparent suicide.