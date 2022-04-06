Russian border guards come under fire on Ukraine border, schools evacuated

A satellite image from Feb 9, 2022, shows multiple battle groups and troop housing areas in Kursk, Russia. PHOTO: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/REUTERS
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - A Russian regional official said on Wednesday (April 6) that frontier guards in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine had come under fire, while schools in nearby Belgorod were evacuated after a bomb threat, according to the city's mayor.

Moscow, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a "special military operation", has accused Ukraine of targeting Russian assets across the border.

"Yesterday, on April 5, they tried to fire mortars at the position of our border guards in the Sudzhansky district," said Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk region.

"Russian border guards returned fire... There were no casualties or damage on our side." Reuters could not immediately verify the report and there was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Starovoit said regional officials are in touch with the defence ministry and urged citizens to remain calm. In separate comments to the RIA news agency, he said the mortars fired at the Sudzha border crossing did not reach Russian territory.

The mayor of the Russian city of Belgorod, some 35km from the border with Ukraine, said schools had been evacuated after receiving bomb threats.

"We understand that this is part of the information pressure (campaign) against our region," mayor Anton Ivanov said, without saying who he thought was responsible for the threats.

Ukraine’s military said it has no information about the incident.

“We do not have such information,” a spokesman for the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in response to a question from Reuters about the Russian regional official’s comments.

Russia last week accused Ukrainian military helicopters of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in Belgorod, one of Russia's main logistics hubs for its military campaign in Ukraine. A senior Ukrainian official denied responsibility.

The Kremlin said at the time that the incident did not create comfortable conditions to continue peace talks with Kyiv.

