Russian bodies, shattered vehicles mark Moscow's loss of Ukrainian town

LYMAN, Ukraine - The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men's unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman.

Unaware that their forces already had withdrawn from the key rail junction, the Russians last weekend drove into an ambush by Ukrainian special forces, their flight and lives ended by a storm of gunfire, the officers said.

The bodies, the ruined vehicles and carpets of bullets, torn uniforms and metal shards testified on Wednesday to Moscow's loss of Lyman to a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has reclaimed parts of Donetsk province overrun by Russian forces earlier this year.

Armoured vehicles, trucks and cars bearing Ukrainian troops or ladened with supplies churned past the ambush site towards front lines, their occupants craning their necks to view the scene.

Occasional crumps echoed from distant fighting between retreating Russians and Ukrainian troops advancing towards a highway leading north to the Russian border and south to the city of Sievierodonetsk from which Kyiv's forces withdrew in June.

Lyman's police chief, Igor Ugnivenko, told journalists in Lyman's shattered centre that about 7,000 people - out of a pre-war population of some 22,000 - remained in the town to which his officers began returning on Saturday.

"We have to clean the place of all the (Russian) weapons left inside the homes," he said.

Police have evidence, Ugnivenko said, that the Russians beat and abused civilians while they occupied Lyman. He declined to provide further details, saying that an investigation was ongoing.

"We know that there has been torture. We still have our work to do," he said, standing outside a police station storeroom crammed with furniture that he charged the Russians had looted and eventually planned to take to Russia with them.

Reuters could not confirm his charges. Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs. Moscow says its forces in Ukraine are engaged in a "special military operation" to disarm the country.

His allegations contrasted with comments by several residents standing in lines behind two vans, waiting for humanitarian aid handouts outside the municipal building.

"The Russians did not touch us. They did not touch us even with a finger," asserted Nina, 73, who like several residents declined to give her last name.

She insisted that violence came to Lyman only with the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"The first time that Ukraine came, everything flew in the air, even the houses and the people. A lot of people were killed right away," she said.