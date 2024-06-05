Russian blogger jailed over 5 years for livestreaming testimony on Bucha massacre in Ukraine

MOSCOW - A Moscow court on June 5 sentenced Russian blogger Anna Bazhutova to five-and-a-half years in jail for livestreaming witness testimony about alleged Russian atrocities during the occupation of the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

“It’s disgusting and vile. It’s messed up,” the 30-year-old defendant, speaking from the glass-walled dock, said in reaction to the ruling against her, AFP journalists heard.

The Ostankino district court in northern Moscow found Bazhutova guilty of spreading “fake” information on abuses by the Russian army in Ukraine on her YokoBovich channel on the Twitch livestreaming service.

Russia has waged an unprecedented crackdown on dissent since it launched its military campaign against Ukraine in February 2022.

“This is a harsh sentence. We will appeal,” her lawyer Andrei Nevrev said.

Ukraine accuses the Russian army of carrying out a massacre in the Ukrainian town near Kyiv during its retreat from the region in spring 2022. Moscow rejects these accusations and claims the massacre was staged by the West.

In June 2023, Bazhutova did a live broadcast including witness statements from people living in Bucha who directly accused the Russian military of carrying out killings.