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Russian attacks kill six people in two Ukrainian cities

Oct 11 - Russian attacks killed six people in two Ukrainian cities on Sunday, including a strike on a grocery store in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, where three people died and 20 were injured, officials said.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov, writing on Telegram, said two children were among the injured.

Pictures posted online showed emergency crews moving around badly damaged buildings and burned-out vehicles.

In a separate attack in western Ukraine, officials said a Russian strike killed three people. REUTERS