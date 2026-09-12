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Russian attacks kill six, injure dozens in Ukraine, Moscow says it hits ships, plants

A police officer standing near the body of a resident who was killed in his car by a Russian drone strike, in the front-line city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Sept 12.

KYIV - Russian air strikes in several Ukrainian regions on Sept 12 killed six people, injured dozens and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure across the country, officials said.

The civilian death toll has risen sharply in Ukraine over the past two months as Russia steps up attacks on power plants and other infrastructure. Ukraine has hit energy facilities and warehouses in distant parts of Russia and both sides have targeted each others’ shipping.

The governor of Ukraine’s Zhytomyr Region, west of Kyiv, Vitaliy Bunechko, said a Russian strike on a grocery store killed two people in the town of Zvyahel. Two petrol stations also came under attack as well as an unidentified “enterprise with foreign investment”, he said.

Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of a Russian drone strike at a railway station in Lutsk, Ukraine, on Sept 12. PHOTO: REUTERS

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported attacks on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and in his home town of Kryvyi Rih.

Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said two people were killed and 11 injured in assaults on Zaporizhzhia and other localities.

A residential building targeted by a Russian air strike, in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Sept 12. PHOTO: EPA

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih’s military administration, said two people had been killed in overnight attacks on the city by drones and missiles.

The Russian military said its forces hit Ukrainian steel maker Zaporizhstal in the city of Zaporizhzhia, an Interpipe Steel complex in Dnipro, and several plants in Kryvyi Rih, including the Northern Iron Ore Beneficiation Works complex.

Police experts examining the remains of a private home in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, where two people died in an air strike early on Sept 12. PHOTO: AFP

Reuters could not independently verify accounts from either side.

In the Odesa region, governor Oleh Kiper, said 37 people, including an infant, had been injured in a series of overnight attacks. Two people were missing.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Moscow’s forces had maintained their strikes on Ukrainian ports, hitting a cargo ship in Odesa it said was carrying goods for military use.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said its forces had struck two cargo vessels overnight in the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk.

Ukraine’s military said it hit one of Russia’s largest synthetic rubber producers in Togliatti in the Samara region, causing a fire. The Togliattikauchuk plant specialised in the production of synthetic rubbers and fuel additives that are used in fuel for Russian missiles, it said.

Russian regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said industrial facilities in Samara region had been attacked by Ukrainian drones, without specifying which they were or whether they had been damaged, Interfax news agency reported.

Ilya Sukhikh, mayor of the city of Togliatti in Samara region, said several residential buildings were damaged and one person was injured.

In a separate attack, four commercial properties were set ablaze in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region, local mayor Svetlana Kambulova said, according to TASS. REUTERS