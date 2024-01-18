Russian attack outside Ukraine's Kharkiv kills one, regional governor says

A general view shows a building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine January 17, 2024. REUTERS/Yan Dobronosov
A general view of a building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine January 17, 2024. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova
Russian missiles on Wednesday struck a town outside Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, killing one person and damaging an educational institution, the regional governor and the military said.

Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said there were two strikes on the town of Chuhuyev, southeast of Kharkiv.

A woman employee of a heating and power plant was killed. Another person was injured.

Another Telegram channel overseen by the commander of the Kharkiv military garrison said the attack was carried out using S-300 missiles.

On Tuesday, two Russian missiles struck a residential district of Kharkiv, injuring 17 people.

The city is a frequent target of Russian attacks, but has not fallen into Russian hands over the course of Russia's 22-month-old invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS

