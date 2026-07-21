Russian attack kills three in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, officials say

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ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, July 21 - A Russian guided-bomb attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least three people on Tuesday and injured more than a dozen, regional officials said.

Seven floors of a nine-storey apartment block were engulfed by flames after the attack, the regional military administration said on the Telegram app.

Two of the dead were in their sixties and the other was 49, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Officials say Russia makes heavy use of guided bombs — air-launched, often Soviet-era weapons fitted with wings and navigation — in attacks on regions close to the front line.

"The situation in the city is very tense, because in the morning we drive (to work) under Shahed (drone) attacks, at lunch time we have guided-bomb attacks, and in the evening we return home under Shahed and guided-bomb attacks," said Tetiana, a 38-year-old resident of the damaged apartment block.

Reuters footage from the scene showed one side of the apartment block had been blackened by fire and that emergency workers were working to put out the flames. Burnt-out cars were parked nearby.

Moscow denies targeting civilians but has frequently hit residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure since its full-scale invasion in February 2022. REUTERS