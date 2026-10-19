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Russian attack kills six at park in Kharkiv region, including three children, Ukraine says

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KYIV, Oct 19 - A Russian drone attack on Monday killed six people, including three children, in a park in a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Syniehubov, writing on Telegram, had earlier said 15 people were injured in the strike southwest of the city of Kharkiv.

The drone hit a park where families were playing with children, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said.

Vyhivskyi shared a blurred photo showing a child's body in a stroller. Other pictures posted online showed emergency crews working around a damaged building. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.