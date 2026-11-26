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MOSCOW – A deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces has been arrested in a huge bribery case, Russian media reported on Nov 26 .

Yuri Grekhov was placed in pre-trial detention on Nov 25 , according to a notice seen by AFP and published by a military court in Moscow, which however does not specify the charges against him.

Anonymous judicial sources told Russian media outlets RBC and Kommersant that he was accused of “accepting a bribe” of a “particularly large amount” – an offence punishable by 15 years in prison.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined comment on these reports.

The Russian military is frequently rocked by scandals involving fraud and embezzlement.

Since the replacement of former Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu by Andrei Belousov in 2024, at least a dozen ministry officials and generals have been detained or have faced legal proceedings.

Grekhov, 64, was in charge of “armaments” as a deputy to Alexander Chayko, the commander of the Aerospace Forces, according to information available on the Russian Defence Ministry website.

Between 2018 and 2021, he served as the commander of the air and missile defence forces.

Since 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine, Yuri Grekhov has been on the European Union sanctions list.

The EU stated that it blacklisted Grekhov over his “responsibility” for Russian strikes against “military and civilian targets” in Ukraine. AFP