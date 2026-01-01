Russian air defences down five Moscow-bound drones, mayor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jan 1 - Russian air defence units downed five Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow on New Year's Eve, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Sobyanin, in a series of posts on Telegram over a little more than three hours into early on Thursday morning, said specialist crews were examining fragments from the drones at the sites where they had hit the ground.

Sobyanin made no mention of casualties or damage.

Restrictions were placed on Moscow's Domodedovo airport for a time. Other airports in southern and central Russia were also subject to temporary restrictions. REUTERS