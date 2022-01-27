Russia will go further if Ukraine falls, says film director from Crimea

KIEV (REUTERS) - A Ukrainian film director who was jailed by Russia after opposing Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea said on Wednesday (Jan 26) that Russian President Vladimir Putin will wreak chaos and destabilisation further west if Ukraine falls.

Russia arrested Mr Oleg Sentsov in Crimea, his native Black Sea peninsula, and sentenced him to 20 years in a maximum security prison over terrorist charges that he said amounted to a political vendetta.

The West demanded his release and Mr Sentsov returned to Ukraine after a 2019 prisoner swap, one of few such exchanges in years of stand-off between the former Soviet republic and its ex-overlord Moscow.

"Sowing chaos and destabilisation is Putin's main strategy. He wants to make Ukraine a fallen state," Mr Sentsov told Reuters in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

"If Ukraine falls, all this will simply move further to the west."

The Kremlin also backs pro-Russian separatist rebels fighting government troops in Ukraine's eastern industrial region of Donbass, a conflict that killed some 15,000 people since 2015 and remains unresolved.

Russia has now alarmed the West with a military buildup of more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders while presenting an array of security demands including that Kiev never join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), the Western military alliance.

Mr Sentsov called for unequivocal Western support of Ukraine.

"This is one and the same war: Crimea, Donbass, the new escalation, the hybrid war that Russia is waging. Not only against Ukraine but more broadly against its neighbours - Poland, the Baltic states, Moldova, Georgia, Kazakhstan," he said.

Despite international tensions flying high, there is little sign of panic in Ukraine's capital Kiev.

"People are used to it. They stopped fearing. It's not that they are indifferent. But they are calm. Preparing for what's to come," said Mr Sentsov, adding that he would go fight if Russia invaded.

He praised increased United States and British arms deliveries to Ukraine and condemned Germany's refusal to do the same, or to scrap the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would take gas straight from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

"Putin's ambition is to be a global leader who stands at the helm of big parts of eastern Europe and Asia," said the 45-year-old. "Blandishing him, throwing money at him helps him carry on."